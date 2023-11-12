Sepang, another super Alex Marquez

First in the Sprint, second in the Grand Prix: Alex’s Sepang weekend Marquez it was a blast. And it matters little that the Spaniard missed his Sunday performance in the clash with Enea Bastianini: after a weekend like this there is no room to complain, also considering the progress of the Gresini team, the driver’s ever-growing confidence and the enthusiasm for the next year generated by the arrival of Marc Marquez.

The words of Alex Marquez

The “little brother”, meanwhile, enjoys the double Malaysian podium: “I tried from the start to keep up with Enea’s pace, and he knew he was the favorite together with us. I expected ‘Pecco’ to be closer to us, but when you play for the World Cup that’s how it is. I pushed from the start but I wasn’t able to attack Enea in the first 4-5 laps. I wanted to wait and I waited too long“, this is his comment to Sky Sports MotoGP. “The tire gets hot and you struggle, but otherwise it was a fantastic weekend. We must not forget where we come from and that we are making progress. Now there are two races left but Today we have to celebrate because the team has made an impressive masterpiece“.

“I wasn’t able to do the same race as yesterday because today I was behind: I tried to push but the gap remained the same. It was like fighting against a wall: you get close by half a second but the bike starts to move on the front, the tire heats up and then it becomes hard“.

“If I had tried to attack Aeneas immediately the pace would have been very similar to his, but it’s easy to talk now. In the long race we struggle even more, and this was the main problem, but being first yesterday and second today pushes us to continue in this way. Compared to yesterday, Enea made progress in braking and was very good. In a long race, if you make a mistake you pay dearly for it, and I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to be on the podium without making any mistakes, and so it was“.