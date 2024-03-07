In addition to vacations, school long weekends are the most anticipated by students. preschool, primary and secondary school studentsthis is because thanks to these they can be without classes for more than 2 days in a row.

And one of the main reasons why the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) authorizes school bridges is the traditional meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE)which has taken place, for years, on the last Friday of each month.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Under this understanding, for those who wonder whether or not there will be a meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE) of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) this month of March 2024and with it a school bridge for preschool, primary and secondary school students, it will have to be made clear that No.

The reason why there will be no meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE) this month is because The last Friday of March, the 29th, falls during the Easter holiday period, which begins on Monday, March 25 and ends on Friday, April 5 of this year..

Therefore, unlike the rest of the months that make up the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), this March there will be no school bridge for Mexican students.

SEP: Will there be SUSPENSION of classes due to the CTE meeting in March?/Photo: Freepik

However, it is worth mentioning that not everything is bad news for basic education students, since, according to the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), The megabridge before the Easter holidays of this 2024 will take place from Friday, March 15 to Monday, March 18 of the current year.

The above must be emphasized, because, according to the official calendar of the current school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), Friday, March 15 is scheduled as an administrative discharge, so classes will be suspended ; Meanwhile, on Monday, March 18, the Birth of Benito Juárez will be commemorated, because this year it will take place on Thursday, March 21, and the authorities have chosen to travel through it so that there is a long weekend.

SEP: Will there be SUSPENSION of classes due to the CTE meeting in March?/Photo: Unsplash