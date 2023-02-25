Mexico.- The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) already published the school calendar for the 2022-2023 cycle, which includes the start and end dates of courses, as well as vacation periods. With Easter just around the corner, parents and children begin to plan what to do during these days of rest.

But, Will students have more vacation days at Easter in the 2023 calendar?

According to the current school calendar, the Easter holidays will begin on Monday, April 3 and end on Friday, April 14. However, Basic education students will have more vacation dayssince the break will start earlier.

On March 31 there will be no classes because the technical advisory meeting will take place, as well as the Intensive Continuous Training Workshop for Teachers New Study Plans and Programs. Therefore, students will have vacations from March 31 and will return to classrooms until Monday, April 17. In addition, they will also have another extra day off on Friday the 28th for the technical advisory board.

Therefore, Basic education students will have an Easter vacation period of almost three weeks in the 2023 calendar. However, it is important to note that they will also have other days off in May for Labor Day, the Battle of Puebla, and Teacher’s Day, which means they will have more free time to rest and enjoy recreational activities.

It should be noted that these vacation days are important for students, as they allow them to rest and disconnect from the school routine, which helps them reduce stress and improve their academic performance.

In addition, it is an opportunity for parents and children to spend time together and do family activities that allow them to strengthen their emotional bond.

On the other hand, for teachers these rest days are also important for their continuous training and updating of knowledge, which will be reflected in a better educational quality for students.

