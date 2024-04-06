Next April 8, 2024 is the date when the total solar eclipse Therefore, it has been officially announced that several states will suspend classes. What is happening with Hidalgo?

In Mexicothe Easter holidays are ending so on Monday, April 8, most states in the country return to schools, however, the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) confirms that there is an exception for 5 states.

The five states that will be incorporated until Tuesday, April 9, are Baja California, Durango, Michoacán, Nayarit and Sinaloa, so in Hidalgo there are classes from Monday in basic education schools: preschool, primary and secondary.

What will the Solar Eclipse look like in Hidalgo?

On April 8, 2024, the state of Hidalgo will witness an astronomical event: a solar eclipse. This phenomenon will allow the people of Hidalgo to observe a gradual dimming of the Sun, reaching a 75% maximum coverage.

The 2024 solar eclipse will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for many Hidalgo residents. The Moon will come between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet and darkening the sky for several minutes.

Schedule

The eclipse will begin at 10:57 a.m. local time, with a slight dimming of the Sun. As the Moon advances in its orbit, the shadow will lengthen and the Sun will gradually set.

The maximum point of the eclipse will be reached at 12:16 in the afternoon, when the Moon will cover 75% of the solar disk. At this time, the temperature could drop slightly and a faint solar corona can be seen around the edge of the Moon.

The eclipse will end at 1:32 p.m., when the Moon moves away from the Sun and sunlight returns to illuminate the sky.

Recommendations:

To observe the solar eclipse safely, it is important to use special glasses with solar filters. Projectors or telescopes with appropriate filters can also be used. It is important not to look directly at the Sun during the eclipse, as it can cause permanent damage to your eyesight.