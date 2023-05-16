Mexico City. The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) will award the 2022 National Science Award to Annie Pardo Cemo in the category of Physical-Mathematical and Natural Sciences, as well as to Roberto Escudero Derat.

The teacher and doctor in Biochemical Sciences from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who is an emeritus professor in the Department of Cellular Biology, has been an academic at the Maximum House of Studies for 51 years and this year she will be recognized with this award granted by the SEP.

While the researcher and doctor of sciences Escudero Derat will also be recognized for his work in experimental physics, especially in the study of superconductivity phenomena.

In the technology, innovation and design category, the winners will be Gustavo Mora Aguilera and Edda Lydia Sciutto Conde.

Through the Official Gazette of the Federation, the SEP reported that the National Science Award is granted to those who, for their productions or teaching research or dissemination work, have contributed to the progress of science, technology and innovation. .

In addition, he noted that the 2022 National Science Prize laureates were chosen because “they have made notable contributions in the various fields in which this prize is awarded, which drives progress and innovation in the fields of knowledge.”

Although it did not disclose the date of the ceremony, the SEP announced that the delivery of this award will take place in Mexico City.