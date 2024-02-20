If there is something that students and teachers preschool, primary and secondary school students look forward to the school long weekends and school suspension holidays authorized by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), since many families take advantage of them to go out of the city or simply organize activities in the location.

Under this understanding, according to the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), next Friday, February 23, 2024, basic education students will not have classes.

The above means that in a few days basic education students throughout the Mexican national territory will be able to enjoy the only official school bridge of the month of February 2024.

Now, for what reason will there be no classes next Friday, February 23, 2024? Well then, According to the calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the suspension of classes this week is derived from the meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE), which takes place every last Friday..

SEP: Why will primary and secondary students NOT have SCHOOL on February 23?/Photo: SEP

Start and end of the 2024 Easter holidays of the SEP

Almost two months have passed since preschool, primary and secondary school students returned to the classrooms after the 2023 winter holidays authorized by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

SEP: Why will primary and secondary students NOT have SCHOOL on February 23?/Photo: Unsplash

In this context, there are many parents and basic education students who wonder how long it will take until the Easter holidays in 2024 begin.

In this way, according to what is indicated in the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), there is just over a month left until the 2024 Easter holidays for preschool students. primary school and high school.

The foregoing, keeping in mind that, according to what is stated in the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year, The 2024 Easter holidays begin on Monday, March 25 and end on Friday, April 5. It should be taken into consideration that, unlike students, the companies they work for are not obliged to give Mexican workers days off during this period.