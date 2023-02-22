Mexico.- The days go by and the 2022-2023 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) is advancing, which is why in this note we will tell you when the first grade delivery in basic education in Mexico so that you are present when it comes to knowing the performance of your minor children.

As we mentioned earlier, the school year 2022-2023which began last year and will end this year, has advanced by leaps and bounds to almost the end of the month of February.

Faced with this situation, there are not a few parents who wonder when will be the first delivery of qualifications of their minor children who study preschool, primary and secondary in the public schools in Mexico.

According to the 2022-2023 school calendar of the Ministry of Public Education, they will be from March 27 to 30 of the current year when parents will be summoned to receive their children’s first report card.

And it is that in order that the smallest of the home can fully enjoy their holidays corresponding to Easterthe federal educational agency will carry out its evaluations at the end of next March.

For his part, It will be from July 21 to 26, 2023 when the Ministry of Public Education, once again, carries out the last evaluation period corresponding to the 2022-2023 school year, to later make the corresponding deliveries of final grades.

When will the Easter holidays 2023 be?

As we previously mentioned that the first delivery of qualifications of this school year will be before the Easter holidays, many surely were left with the doubt when this holiday period begins.

In this sense, according to the official calendar of the SEP, the Easter holidays for basic education students begin from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14, so that families can already plan their trips inside or outside the school. national territory, although workers only enjoy a few days off.