The school calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) establishes important dates for basic education students in Mexico. One of them is called “mega school bridge”, a rest period that spans more than three days.

According to the schedule of the SEPthe mega bridge in March will start on Friday the 17th and will end on Monday the 20thwhich means that students will have four days off.

this break does not apply to all states of the Republic, since some have different dates. According to the institution’s calendar, the March break is scheduled for the third weekend of the month.

However, it is important check the calendar of each state to confirm the corresponding dates.

The purpose of these rest periods is to allow students and teachers time to relax and recharge, which is essential for maintaining mental and physical health.

In addition, these periods also benefit the economy, since tourism and consumption in the country are encouraged.

The March school weekend is a good opportunity for families to travel and explore new places in Mexico. However, it is important to take into account the health and safety measures that must be followed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SEP has issued recommendations for the return to face-to-face classes, and these also apply to rest periods.