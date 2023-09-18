The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has not stopped giving something to talk about, since after returning to school a controversy arose regarding the content of the new Free Textbooks, In addition to this, in the current school year 2023-2024had an impact when announcing what the new way of evaluating students starting September 29.

The Mexican government agency that is responsible for ensuring that citizens receive studies at any level and with the best quality so that they acquire the necessary knowledge, revealed that it will change the way in which education teachers will evaluate both primary and secondary school students. .

The SEP, after granting public schools the books, texts that caused controversyamong the latest announcements, announced that it would not change the books, likewise, it impacted with a notice in which it reported that it will implement a new way in which The results of primary and secondary school students will be based on it.

After launching this statement, the government agency aims to renew the entire educational system, thereby giving a shift in the approach to comprehensive learning, which, highlighted that in the implementation of evaluation strategies it seeks that parents, as well as teachers and students, participate.

However, the details of this new vision for the current 2023-2024 school year have not yet been finalized, although it has been highlighted that the new methodology is for students to take mistakes as an opportunity for growth and learning.

Why will there be no classes on Friday, September 29?

Classes began on August 28, in September, basic and high school students had their first official long weekend on September 16, however, this date fell on a Saturday.

Accordinghe SEP calendar, It is established that students will have an east bridge Friday, September 29, Therefore, students will be able to return to the educational campus until Monday. October 2nd.

Therefore, Mexicans will have a well-deserved rest at the end of September, due to the traditional School Technical Council meeting in which teachers and directors participate, an event that is held for the organization and improvement of education in Mexico.

Therefore, in the meetings involving teachers, administrative staff, and directors, the objective is to evaluate and plan strategies with which students acquire knowledge of various topics. The following established periods are:

⦿ October 27

⦿ November 24

⦿ January 26

⦿ February 23

⦿ April 26

⦿ May 31

⦿ June 28