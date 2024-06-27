According to the official calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP)there is practically a fortnight left until ends the 2023-2024 school year for preschool, primary and secondary students, although in many states basic education schools have already finished school activities, either due to meteorological phenomena and high temperatures.

Under this understanding, it should be taken into consideration that, According to the details in the official calendar of the next school year 2024-2025 of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the start of classes will be on Monday, August 26.

In this way, according to official information from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), preschool, primary and secondary school students in the Mexican national territory They will have, in theory, just over a month of summer vacation.

Claudia Sheinbaum proposes educational reforms

According to statements made by Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on different occasions over the last few months, there are two proposals in the field of education that have stood out the most.

Claudia Sheinbaum proposes educational reforms/Photo: Freepik

And one of those educational reform proposals from the former head of Government of Mexico City is the integration of 2 new mandatory subjects for preschool, primary and secondary students, with which, as a direct consequence, the school schedule would be extended.

In this vein, the former capital president has announced that she would seek to implement the physical and artistic education as mandatory subjects for all preschool, primary and secondary students in all schools in the Mexican national territory.

In this way, by integrating physical education and artistic education as compulsory subjects in all basic education schools in the Mexican Republic, school hours would also be extended.

It should be noted, in this regard, that although many schools already teach physical education and art education, the truth is that the time devoted to them is often limited compared to other subjects, which is why the goal is to expand it.

Claudia Sheinbaum proposes educational reforms/Photo: Pixabay

“The hours will be gradually extended to teach physical and artistic education. We will make public primary schools spaces for health prevention. Mental health, addiction prevention, oral health and eye exams with free glasses will be provided to all those who need them,” Sheinbaum said.