There is no doubt that one of the vacation periods most anticipated by students and teachers are the long-awaited Summer Vacationand in this 2023 some basic education students in Mexico will be able to enjoy them before What others.

First of all, it should be noted that, as it is in the middle of June, according to the official calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), there are practically a month and a half left until the end of the 2022-2023 school year, officially .

And despite the fact that there are a few days left for preschool, primary and secondary students to enjoy the summer holidays, it should be noted that there are some who will do so before others.

Thus, according to official information released by the Ministry of Public Education, summer vacations will be brought forward only for students from the state of Coahuila.

It was the head of the federal agency in the state, Roberto de los Santos Martínez, who informed, through the circular DGEP/229/2023, the change in the school calendar 2022-2023 in the federal entity of northern Mexico.

It will be, in this way, next July 2 of this 2023 when the school year officially ends, so that from July 3 preschool, primary and secondary students will begin the summer vacation of the year in courseseither.

For what reason? The state SEP explained that the reason why The summer vacations of this 2023 in Coahuila will be brought forward due to compliance with the study plans and programs that are established in the school year which is about to conclude throughout the Mexican Republic.

And it is that it will be from July 3 to 14 of this year when the Intensive Continuous Training Workshop for Teachers will be held with the presence of students, although in Coahuila it will be done without the basic education studentsreason for which the also known as long vacations will be brought forward this year.

For its part, following the changes to the school calendar for the 2022-2023 cycle carried out by the federal SEP, preschool, primary and secondary students from the rest of the country will go on summer vacation on July 19, which means that From the 20th the vacation period will begin.