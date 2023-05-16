We are going to the middle of the month of the year that is characterized by its bridges and holidays, so many parents and basic education students wonder if the schools where they are enrolled will have classes this Tuesday May 16according to the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

And it is that, according to the 2022-2023 school calendar, the bridge for Teacher’s Day, which took place this Monday, May 15, will extend to some entities of the Mexican Republic.

SEP: the states where classes for primary and secondary are SUSPENDED on May 16

Due to the Teacher’s Day celebrations in Mexico, students of all educational levels in Mexico, including Preschool, primary and secondary students were able to enjoy a long weekend.

However, in some states of the national territory of the Aztec country the long weekend also extends this Tuesday, May 16according to what is established by the Ministry of Public Education.

It is worth mentioning that, despite popular belief, Teacher’s Day is not contemplated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), but it is established in the school calendar of the SEP.

It was in this way that basic education students from Mexican public schools did not attend schools this Monday, May 15, nor did children and adolescents enrolled in schools incorporated into the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and National Polytechnic Institute (IPN). However, in some entities of the country they decided to make the bridge of 4 days and not only 3.

In most of the states of Mexico, the students will begin their school week tomorrow, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, however, in other entities of the country, classes will also be suspended on this day.

The following are the states of the Mexican Republic where classes at the basic level will be suspended this Tuesday, May 16so students will return to classrooms until Wednesday, May 17:

Mexico state

veracruz

“Knowing our very dear boss and friend of all the teachers, I mean Alfredo del Mazo Maza, he will be granted them on the 10th and 16th, congratulations,” announced the head of Edomex State Education, Gerardo Monroy.

Meanwhile, the following was the message published by the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) of section 32 in Veracruz: “the SNTE Section 32 thanks all its members and corresponding to the arduous work they do every day, makes it aware of all the parents that on Tuesday, May 16, there will be suspension of work “.

However, it can be said that The state of Veracruz the suspension of school work this Tuesday, May 16, is not confirmed by the state authoritiessince the Secretary of Education emphasized that it was not authorized.