Education teachers face great challenges when providing knowledge, since each child and young person who attends school grades has different forms of learning, therefore, they have gone viral on social networks by telling their experiences, in recent days, a teacher of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) left everyone surprised when crying inconsolable with his students for a sad reason.

Fulfilling dreams is never easy, because they face great challenges along the way, sometimes some decline, this is the case of a teacher who never gives up, despite the obstacles, for this reason, she showed how much her love for your students he couldn’t help but burst into tears when he said goodbye to them.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@vianeysifuentes1999’ account moved all users, because it revealed that it has won the hearts of children by teaching its classes with vocation.

Vianey Sifuentes, with a degree in pedagogy, has 470,000 followers on the digital platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, where she shares her daily life with Internet users both outside and inside the classroom.

The 24-year-old who works as a primary school teacher has generated great interaction in each of her publications, since she reveals the dynamics she carries out with her students, therefore, by showing the great connection she has with students, her videos They immediately go viral.

One of the most moving clips of the SEP teacher, It is where he was seen crying, to the point at which netizens pointed out: “It hurt even me”, “There is no doubt that love leaves traces”, “The most difficult thing in life, but I am sure that you left a mark on their hearts”.

This is because during the viral video, in the first shot, she was seen in front of all the children, when she gave them the news that she no longer taught them, which is why the students They ran to her side to hug her.

Following this, being alone, she let herself be seen crying, because she could not avoid all her mixed feelings due to him. great love that he has for the students.

