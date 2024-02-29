It is no secret to anyone that preschool, primary and secondary school students are always waiting for the school holidays and long weekends authorized by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

In this context, quite a few have been surprised by the news of the suspension of classes for preschool, primary and secondary school students that will take place next Friday, March 18, 2024.

In this vein, for those who wonder why basic education students in Mexico They will not have classes next Friday, March 15, 2024, according to the school calendar for the 2023-2024 cycle of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), it is because during that day there will be “administrative discharge”.

And what is administrative download? This refers to the fact that the teachers, directors and assistant directors register the grades and evaluations of basic education students in the system of the Ministry of Public Education.

Thus, on Friday, March 15, 2024, an administrative discharge is planned, hence more than 20 million preschool, primary and secondary school students will be able to stay at home.

SEP suspends classes in primary and secondary school on March 15; why?/Photo: Unsplash

But the good news does not end there, since, according to the SEP calendar, basic education students will not go to schools on Monday, March 18, either, due to the celebration of the Birth of Benito Juárez, which takes place on the 21st. March, so they will be enjoying a 4-day school mega bridge.

How long until the Easter holidays 2024?

For their part, to date, there are many parents and basic education students in the Mexican national territory who wonder how long it will take until the Easter holidays in 2024 begin.

In this way, according to what is indicated in the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), there is just under a month left until the 2024 Easter holidays for preschool students. primary school and high school.

SEP suspends classes in primary and secondary school on March 15; why?/Photo: SEP

The foregoing taking into consideration that, according to what is stated in the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year of the SEP for basic education, the Easter holidays of this 2024 begin on Monday, March 25 and end on Friday, April 5.