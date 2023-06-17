We already “missed” half of the month of June, as they would say, which means that there is less and less to go until the summer holidays begin with the end of the 2022-2023 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), that is why we will tell you when they start, when they end and which states advanced them.

We come from spending the month with the greatest suspension of classes due to holidays, that is, May, and even so, once this is over, already students and teachers of preschool, primary and secondary they were thinking of going out on the so-called “long vacation.”

In this sense, as every year, before the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year of the Ministry of Public Education, the federal authorities presented the official calendar of the school year, which included 190 days of classes.

Now, it was a couple of months ago when the educational authorities at the national level announced that the decision had been made to make some changes to the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

With the modifications made in the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, while some festive dates were eliminated, other dates that, in principle, were not marked as suspension of classes, were established as such.

And it is that the calendar of the SEP corresponding to the activities of the current year suffered modifications in its dates due, mainly, to the change in the Intensive Continuous Training Workshop.

It is in this way that, by moving the days that the Intensive Continuing Training Workshop will take place, the end of the 2022-2023 school year for the Basic education students will be the next Wednesday, July 19 and not on July 26as previously marked by the SEP.

This means that millions of preschool, primary and secondary students will begin to enjoy the summer holidays starting next Thursday, July 20 of the current year.

However, it should be mentioned that some states of the Mexican Republic made the decision to advance the summer vacations in basic education, due to the high temperatures and in order to comply with the activities contemplated by the SEP.

It is in this way that the two states that will advance the SEP summer vacations are Sinaloa, whose preschool, primary and secondary students will leave on June 29, and Coahuila, whose basic education students will do so on July 3, 2023..

For its part, it should be made clear that, so far, the Ministry of Public Education has not published the school calendar corresponding to the 2023-2024 school year, so It is not known with certainty when the summer holidays of this 2023 will end, nor when the classes of the new cycle will begin.