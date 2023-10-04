In the first weeks of the 2023-2024 school year, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has implemented an unusual change: the primary and secondary students will attend classes on Saturdays in October. The reason behind this decision is not as complex as you think.

During September, in the state of Tamaulipasthey lived near 15 days of teacher strikewhere educators demanded better working conditions, as a result, the primary and secondary classrooms of the SEP remained empty, therefore, they missed actual days of class.

However, it seems that the problem has been resolved, and for make up the days lost, the secretariat in Tamaulipas has chosen to ask basic education students to go to classes on rest days, including Saturdays.

In addition, specific dates have been established for the School Technical Council.

This agreement between the Ministry of Education in Tamaulipas and the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) aims to apply and extend the class schedule to comply with the calendar established by the SEP for the 2023-2024 school year.

It is important to note that these measures are designed to recover previously scheduled school days; In the event of refusal or non-compliance, repercussions or sanctions could be applied, including triggering legal proceedings.

The SEP is committed to ensuring that students have the opportunity to receive a quality education and meet the standards of the school calendar.

October holidays according to the LFT

The Federal Labor Law (LFT) in Mexico establishes several holidays or festivals throughout the year. In October, according to the LFT, the official holidays are the following:

◉ October 12: Columbus Day or Columbus Day. This day commemorates the meeting of two worlds, the European and the American, which occurred in 1492 with the arrival of Christopher Columbus to America.

◉ October 25: Revolution Day. This day celebrates the Mexican Revolution, a social and political movement that took place at the beginning of the 20th century and that led to important changes in Mexico. It is worth remembering that on October 27, SEP students will have a bridge corresponding to the School Technical Council.