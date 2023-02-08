Mexico.- On February 28, the schedule of face-to-face classes for preschool, primary and secondary, imposed by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) as a result of the Cold Fronts that he brought with him this winter season.

It should be noted that primary and secondary students from Puebla, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Querétaro and Jalisco will continue all month with the class schedule implemented with the Frente Fríos season.

Following, the winter season schedules for SEP students at kindergarten, primary and secondary levels:

The kindergarten kids of morning schedule they must take classes between 9:30 and 12:30, while in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The primary students They must attend school from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the morning shift, and evening shift from 1:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

While the high school students, in the morning shift, from 07:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and evening from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All this, of course, in the time zone of each region.

It was last November when the SEP made official a special class schedule for preschool, primary and secondary minors. in the 2022 – 2023 calendar to avoid diseases caused by low temperatures in Puebla, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Querétaro and Jalisco.

What is a Cold Front and why could it affect students?

A cold front is a meteorological phenomenon that comes from regions with cold air and moves towards regions with warm air. This phenomenon occurs when a cold air mass advances towards a warm air mass, causing changes in weather conditions.

Cold fronts can cause sudden changes in temperature, atmospheric pressure, and relative humidity. In addition, they are often associated with rain, storms, snow, and strong winds. Cold fronts can affect large areas and their intensity and duration vary depending on the time of year and geographic location.

It is important to be prepared for cold fronts, as they can cause damage to property and human health.

It is recommended to check the weather forecast before leaving home, wear warm clothing and stay informed about local weather conditions.

To predict the movement of cold fronts, meteorologists use satellite images, mathematical models, and ground observations. This information allows them to accurately predict the weather and issue weather watches and warnings to help protect people and their communities.