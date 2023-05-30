Have you imagined getting a paid job without many complications? This may be your chance, since the Secretary of Public Education opened a call for 10 vacancies with salaries between 18 and 150 thousand pesos depending on the position to be filled.

The call was launched on past may 24 and will be valid until next June 7. During this period you have the opportunity to register in the contest and be one of those chosen by the Ministry of Public Education.

Interested applicants should apply through the website. (https://www.trabajaen.gob.mx/), of the SEP where they must choose only one offer from the following job vacancies.

General Directorate of School Management and Territorial Focus: salary 147,757 pesos.

General Directorate of School Management and Territorial Focus: salary 67,037 pesos.

Directorate of curricular development for secondary education: salary 67,037 pesos.

Directorate of intercultural education: salary 60,197 pesos.

Subdirectorate of learning achievement standards: salary 35,448 pesos.

Pedagogical project and educational innovation sub-directorate: salary 40,771 pesos.

Project administration sub-directorate: salary 58,829 pesos.

Head of department of educational institutions: salary 23,274 pesos.

Head of preschool language and communication department: salary 23,274 pesos.

Position control and monitoring link: salary 18,780 pesos.

Some aspects that you must take into account when starting your registration is that a factor that could lead participants to be rejected from employment is that more than one registration is detected for the same contest per candidate.

The contest will go through several stages with which the best prospects will be chosen to occupy the jobs of the SEP. From May 24 to June 7, the registration and curricular revision of the applicants will be carried out.

While stages 2, 3 and 4 of the call that correspond to the evaluation of knowledge, evaluation of skills, evaluation of experiences and interview will be carried out from June 12 to August 21.

Finally, stage 5 of determination and endorsement of candidates will take place on August 21. A score will be assigned to each evaluation stage and based on the call published in the DOF, the winner will be the one who obtains the highest score of the selection.

What is the SEP and what is its function?

The Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) is the agency of the federal government charged with creating the conditions that guarantee access to quality education for the Mexican population.

In order to achieve its objective, the SEP has worked to build an infrastructure that facilitates the exercise of its functions at the different educational levels through the Undersecretariats of Basic Education, Higher and Higher Secondary Education; which establish the policies, norms and programs that are developed in the different States of the Republic.

Likewise, the SEP has the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM) which is in charge of basic and normal education services; that is, it is in charge of managing these schools in the capital.