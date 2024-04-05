The task of obtaining a college degree It can become complicated at the end of the subjects, since the thesis can take time that not everyone has. If this is your case, good news, because the SEP has a new agreement to obtain a degree without completing a thesis.

Its about agreement 286through which the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) endorsed that 17 university courses have an immediate alternative qualification, based on the knowledge and skills acquired during their academic training.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

If you are in the final stages of your university studies and are looking for obtain your degree without having to complete a thesisthe process may vary depending on the educational institution and the degree you are studying, but at Debate we share the basic process to obtain your degree.

Opting for this type of degree can offer you various advantages, such as a faster transition to the workforce and a reduction in the time and resources dedicated to writing a thesis. In addition, it allows you to focus on the development of practical and applicable skills in the world of work.

SEP: Requirements to request your degree without thesis

The first step is Go to your university and find out the specific procedures that it requires to obtain the degree without thesis. Schedule an appointment with the appropriate department and make sure you meet all requirements established by the institution.

Although the writing of a thesis is not required, it is You will probably have to demonstrate your knowledge through exams. The number and type of exams may vary depending on the regulations of the university and the degree you are studying. Prepare your studies adequately to pass these tests successfully.

17 university courses offer immediate qualifications

This alternative is available in 17 university courses, where the knowledge and skills acquired during your academic training will be evaluated. Here is the list of schools and careers applicable to agreement 286:

Association for Comprehensive Educational Development, AC

Degree in administration

Accounting degree

Law degree

Licenciature in preschool education

Degree in elementary education

Bachelor of Pedagogy

Center for Higher Studies of Tuxtlas, SC

industrial engineering

Law degree

EULER School Center, SC

Bachelor of Pedagogy

Veracruz Latino University Center

Bachelor of Science

Licenciature in preschool education

Degree in elementary education

Bachelor's Degree in Public Administration and Management

National College of Professional Integration

Industrial Engineering in Administration

Bachelor of Pedagogy

industrial engineering

Computational Engineering

Join our Debate channel on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant news from Mexico and the world!