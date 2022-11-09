Last monday Abner “N”6 years old, lost his life after an alleged drowning due to submersion in the pool inside the Williams School facilities, San Jeronimo Campuslocated in the Magdalena Conteras mayor’s office.

Before these parents, they demonstrated outside the educational campus, Campus Mixcoac, due to negligence, since apparently the minor did not receive timely care at the time and avoid death.

For that reason the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM) of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), lamented the death of Abner “N” and announced the suspension of activities in the school facilities, in addition to decreeing three days of mourning.

“As AEFCM of the SEP, we deeply regret the death of Abner, a student at Colegio Williams. We inform you that the decision has been made to suspend activities in the school facilities, for at least three days in mourning and solidarity with his family,” communicated via Twitter.

He also pointed out that it will facilitate the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) the corresponding investigations to review the protocols, in addition to reiterating his condolences to the friends and family of the child.

“As well as to facilitate the investigations of the @FiscaliaCDMX and review the protocols, we accompany the family, their colleagues and loved ones in their pain; we will be in close communication with the relatives,” he concluded.