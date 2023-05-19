With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic to Mexicothe Ministry of Public Education (SEP) implemented the famous school program “Learn at home” so that basic education students in the national territory could continue their classes at home.

Although all the schools in the Mexican Republic have returned to their face-to-face modality, it has just been announced that some educational institutions have made the decision to return to online mode this Mayand here we will tell you what it is.

SEP: list of schools that CANCEL face-to-face classes to return remotely in May

If you are a parent or student of preschool, primary or secondary You will have witnessed the interruption of classes that has occurred in recent weeks, as a result of the festivities that have taken place this month of May.

And although many students, above all, are already looking forward to the next school weekend this May, there are still a few weeks of classes to finish the 2022-2023 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

However, the educational authorities have released the list of schools in Puebla where face-to-face classes are suspended due to the environmental contingencythat is, the students of these educational establishments must take their online classes.

In recent days, the fall of ashes has been recorded after appearing activity in the Popocatépetlfor which the State Secretary of Education has decided to cancel face-to-face classes in some municipalities of the Mexican federal entity.

According to the official statement, the following are the Puebla communities where preschool, primary, and secondary students must take classes at home Starting this Thursday, May 18:

atlixco

Calpan

Huaquechula

Huejotzingo

Nealtican

San Diego Tochimiltzingo

Saint Gregory Atzompa

San Jeronimo Tecuanipan

Saint Nicholas of the Ranches

Santa Isabel Cholula

Teopatlan

It is worth mentioning that this measure, which comes from the Puebla government, will also be implemented in the middle-higher and higher level schools of the aforementioned communities.

For their part, the rest of the Puebla communities that are further away from the volcano, students of all educational levels will attend the classrooms, although they must wear face masks for the remainder of this month of May, as will the students of the 588 schools in the affected areas will take the studies online.