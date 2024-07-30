The Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) through its dependency in each state of Mexico will distribute free supplies and uniforms for basic education students, or failing that, financial support that must be used to purchase them.

He support method for kindergarten, primary and secondary school students for the 2024-2025 school year It depends on each entitythat is, it will not be the same throughout the country.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Below you will get answers to the following questions: When to pick up uniforms/supplieswhere to do it, how to do itwhat the requirements are, what the SEP support will be in each state, among others.

How to get the uniforms?

School uniforms and supplies They will be delivered depending on the initial of the first surname of each student, those who have as initials A, B, C, D, E must go to the exchange center August 7-13; the letters G, H, I, J, K, L, M and N are assigned from 14 to 20 of the same month; finally, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z will be able to attend the August 21-27.

Those who missed the exchange day will have the October 28-31 as a special deadline.

It should be noted that the requirements will vary depending on each SEP department in the states. In general, they are similar, but there may be some variables.

Now, let’s go with the detailed information on the method of payment or exchange of school supplies in each entity. It is important to emphasize that the information below corresponds to the states that have already provided the data, some have not released it.

Mexico City

Within the framework of the My Scholarship to Start program, students from public schools in the Mexico City will receive between 970 and 1,180 pesosThey have until September 30, 2024 to register and obtain the support, which will be distributed starting in October as follows:

970 pesos for students in 1st and 2nd grade of preschool; 1,100 pesos for students in 3rd grade of preschool and 1st to 5th grade of primary school; 1,180 pesos for students in 6th grade of primary school and 1st and 2nd grade of secondary school and CAM secondary school; and 1,150 pesos for secondary school for adults and CAM work.

New Lion

The Juntas y Juntos a la Escuela program will provide 45,000 packages of school supplies to preschool, primary and secondary school students in Monterrey. The delivery locations and dates are as follows:

Tucán Park from July 17 to 23, Aztlán Park from July 24 to 30, Lower Town Hall from July 31 to August 6, and Canoas Park from August 7 to 13.

Baja California Sur

In Baja California Sur, minors will benefit from more than 220,000 vouchers for school supplies and uniforms, with an investment of 70 million pesos. The support consists of 200 pesos for preschool, primary and secondary school supplies; 325 pesos for primary school uniforms; and 450 pesos for secondary school uniforms.

Sinaloa

The state of Sinaloa, under the governorship of Rubén Rocha Moya, will provide free uniforms, sports shoes and school supplies to preschool, primary and secondary school students. The requirements to receive these supports include the student’s CURP, the end-of-course report card, the pre-registration folio and a copy of the official identification of the responsible adult.

The delivery dates are organized according to the initials of the students’ first surname: from August 7 to 13 for surnames beginning with AF, from August 14 to 20 for GN, from August 21 to 27 for PZ, and from August 28 to October 31 for those who have not collected their support previously.

Tamaulipas

In Tamaulipas, school supplies and uniforms will be distributed to students of telesecundaria and public schools in municipalities with high levels of marginalization and vulnerability.

The municipalities that will benefit include Antiguo Morelos, Nuevo Morelos, Burgos, Bustamante, Camargo, Cruillas, Gomez Farias, Guerrero, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Jaumave, Llera, Mendez, Mier, Miguel Aleman, Miquihuana, Ocampo, Palmillas, San Carlos, San Fernando, San Nicolas and Tula. Delivery dates and methods have not been specified.

Guanajuato

In Guanajuato, backpacks and school supplies will be provided to public elementary school students who meet certain requirements:

Two copies of proof of identification from the parent or guardian; follow the instructions of the school principal; show up at school on the date indicated by the principal; hand in copies of official identification; sign the lists of beneficiaries; and receive the backpack and supplies kit according to the student’s grade.

Oaxaca

In Oaxaca, although not much additional information has been provided, a list of school supplies that primary school students will receive has been published.

These include notebooks of different types, pencils, pens, crayons, a pencil sharpener, a geometry set and a backpack with a pencil case. The State Institute of Public Education of Oaxaca is expected to provide more details next week.

Gentleman

The Hidalgo government, headed by Julio Menchaca Salazar, announced that for the 2024-2025 school year, school supplies packages will be distributed to students of basic education, from preschool to secondary school, in all its modalities, with an investment of 179 million pesos.

In addition, for the first time, a pair of shoes will be provided to more than 410,000 primary school students, with an additional investment of 200 million pesos.

Official uniforms will also be provided to students from primary to high school in all public schools in the state, based on a census conducted by the Hidalgo Public Education Secretariat (SEPH) to ensure that the sizes are appropriate.