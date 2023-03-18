The 2022-2023 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) is just over halfway over, but basic level students are still in time to register as a beneficiary of the scholarship 2 thousand pesos.

Although there is a scholarship program implemented by the Government of Mexico as the Benito Juarez Scholarship of the Welfare Secretariatnot all have managed to receive government financial support.

That is why last Wednesday, March 15, the Institute of Scholarships and Educational Credit of the State of Sonorareleased a call addressed to primary and secondary students in order to grant support of 2 thousand pesos that would be paid in up to two issues in the remainder of the current school year.

How to obtain the economic support of 2 thousand pesos?

The call will be open until next April 14in which a total of 47 thousand 500 supports will be delivered depending on the available budget and families will be able to aspire to two scholarships as long as the infants are not at the same educational level.

For this, they must meet a series of requirements such as coming from a family with a monthly income of up to four times the general minimum wage, the equivalent of 24,892.80 pesos (37,489.20 for those in the border free zone).

Those interested in applying for support must have an average of 80 on a scale from 1 to 100 or its equivalent, be registered in the Information and Linkage System for the Educational Community of Sonora and apply online, in addition to being a resident of sound.

Regarding the documents, it will be necessary to gather proof of monthly income and CURP, as well as other special papers in case there is a disability or belonging to an Indigenous Community and the results will be published on Tuesday, May 9.