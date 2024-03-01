Preschool, primary and secondary school students are constantly waiting for the school bridges authorized by the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), which often coincide with holidays.

Under this understanding, if you are one of the millions of preschool, primary and secondary school students who are waiting for school bridges, you will be sad to know that the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) canceled one of these long weekendswhat is it about?

According to the scheduling of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the canceled school bridge for basic education students is the one that corresponds to the traditional meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE) in March.

The above must be made clear, because the last Friday of the month of March, the 29th, falls in the middle of the Easter holiday perioda holiday period that begins on Monday, March 25 and ends on Friday, April 5, 2024.

SEP has bad news for primary and secondary students; ELIMINATE a SCHOOL BRIDGE/Photo: Debate

SEP adds new school bridge in March 2024

Quite a few have been surprised by the news of the suspension of classes for preschool, primary and secondary school students that will take place on Next Friday, March 18, 2024.

In this vein, for those who wonder why basic education students in Mexico will not have classes next Friday, March 15, 2024, according to the school calendar for the 2023-2024 cycle of the Ministry of Public Education ( SEP), it is because during that day there will be “administrative discharge”.

In this sense, it should be noted that the administrative discharge refers to the fact that teachers, directors and assistant directors register the grades and evaluations of basic education students in the system of the Ministry of Public Education.

It is in this way that an administrative discharge is contemplated on Friday, March 15, 2024, hence more than 20 million preschool, primary and secondary school students will be able to stay at home.

However, the good news does not end there, since, according to the SEP calendar, basic education students will not go to schools on Monday, March 18, either, due to the celebration of the Birth of Benito Juárez, which takes place on March 21, hence They will be enjoying a 4-day school mega bridge.