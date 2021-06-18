Alma Paola Wong

Mexico City / 06.17.2021 20:48:07

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) clarified that three vacation periods are guaranteed in the next school year 2021-2022, in December, Easter and summer.

In accordance with the General Education Law (LGE), these periods will be made up of 10 business days for winter holidays, from December 20 to 31, 2021; those of Holy Week, which will include from April 11 to 22, 2022, while those of summer correspond to at least 20 days that will begin on July 29, 2022 and their conclusion will be announced until the official publication of the next 2022-2023 school calendar.

With the calendar proposed in the agreement sent to the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer), which will enter into force until its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the SEP assured that it will guarantee the full development and use of children, adolescents and will meet the needs of parents and guardians, as well as teachers in the face of the conditions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

The SEP stressed that at the end of the current school year 2020-2021, 20 working days of recess are guaranteed for the teaching and administrative staff.

The agency insisted that it is the responsibility of the local educational authorities to ensure compliance with the next school calendar 2021-2022 and that school days They must comply with the minimum effective class time established in the current plans and programs.

The secretariat headed by Delfina Gómez Álvarez, announced that next week it will be announced, officially, the 2021-2022 school calendar, which includes 200 effective school days.

