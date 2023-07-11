Unquestionably, we are now in the final stretch of the school year 2022-2023 of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), and, nevertheless, the educational authorities still have good news for the preschool, primary and secondary studentsespecially since it has to do with the advance of the summer holidays.

As we mentioned before, this month of July, as in past years, the current school year of the Ministry of Public Education will end, and although there will no longer be days off or bridges before this happens, it has recently been reported that there will be more days on summer vacation.

And it is that, months ago, the Ministry of Public Education made public knowledge that it had made the decision to make some modifications in the official calendar corresponding to the 2022-2023 school year of public education students.

In this sense, it should be said that there are already some preschool, primary and secondary students who began the 2023 summer vacation long before the rest of the students throughout the Mexican Republic.

One of the Mexican federal entities that decided advance the summer holidays this 2023 It is the state of Sinaloa, whose students finished the 2022-2023 school year on June 29 of the current year, due to the high temperatures that have been recorded in its territorial limits.

However, for those basic education students who continue to go to their classrooms, the Ministry of Public Education gave excellent news, since it has chosen to finish the 2022-2023 school year earlier.

In this sense, according to the modifications made by the SEP in the 2022-2023 school calendar, instead of going out at summer vacations on July 26, basic education students will leave on July 19.

It is in this way that, taking into account the scheduling of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education, preschool, primary and secondary students will be able to enjoy more than one month of vacation, bearing in mind that the next cycle starts on August 28.

