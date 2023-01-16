Mexico.- The Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Adam Augusto Lopezreported that the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) will return the case of the plagiarism of the Minister Yasmín Esquivel to the UNAM and asked the Rector not to evade his responsibility.

During the morning, the person in charge of the country’s domestic policy indicated that the matter of Yasmín Esquivel should be resolved by the University Council and the University Court.

“There are instances that in this case must resolve the matter, which are the University Council and the University Court. So UNAM, the Rector, will be asked not to evade the responsibility they havebut that they issue a resolution, basically that is the information,” he urged.

López made a report of the facts before returning the subject to the Maximum House of Studies.

“On January 12 of this year, the Ministry of Public Education received a communication, an official letter, the number 3/2003/0011 signed by the Rector of the UNAM, through which he attached the minutes of a committee called the Committee of Academic and Scientific Integrity of the Faculty of Higher Studies of Aragonin relation to the case of the alleged or presumed plagiarism of a professional thesis work by Minister Yasmín Skip it,” he said.

“It is the resolution of that committee and also annexes the opinion of the UNAM lawyer, who maintains that there is no faculty, no university authority is empowered to issue a resolution in the case at hand and asks the Ministry of Education Public that is the General Directorate of Professions, who cancels the title in question”.

“Given this, the Ministry of Public Education will present, will send today the formal response, to that office, in the sense that the General Directorate of Professions is not empowered to cancel any degree, in any case, what the Directorate General de Profesiones can do is cancel the registration of a title, but for this there must be a judicial resolution or a disqualification, which has not been completed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico “.

