Alleged employees of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) loot computers, teaching materials, electronic devices and more in one primary school of Tecpan, Warrior.

According to the inhabitants of the community of Los Tarros Of the municipality of Tecpansubjects claimed to be SEP officials and later they took the material from the Benito Juarez Elementary School.

Among the materials that the alleged workers of the SEP they took away, there are at least 13 computersas well as work tools for maintaining a garden, which was property of the population .

The former municipal commissioner of Los Tarros, Miguel Silva García, referred to Quadratín Guerrero that the events occurred on March 18 and the material was taken “without giving explanations.”

The Benito Juarez Elementary School It had been closed this year due to not having the necessary number of students in the classrooms.

According to the aforementioned media, the children of the community of Los Tarros They have to move to San Luis San Pedro, located 10 kilometers or to Colonia Veinte de Noviembre, located six kilometers to be able to study.

It should be noted that until now the Secretary of Education Guerrero has not issued any statement in this regard.