If you are a parent or a student, you will surely be interested in the new curricular model that will be applied from the 2023 – 2023 school yearsuch as confirmed the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) in its bulletin number 127.

One of the main points of discussion around the new curricular model of the SEP is: “Will school grades disappear?” in Basic Education schools attached to the government institution.

This has generated uncertainty among teaching staff, parents, and students because the change that will begin in just a few months will have subjects integrated into training fields and joint axes.

These will be the basis for the education of minors during the 2023 – 2024 school year in the educational grades of preschool/kindergarten, primary and secondary. If you are of upper secondary level and higher, this will not affect your classes.

School grades and other characteristics of the new curricular model

The change in the curricular model of the SEP will not affect the school gradesyou ask yourself, then what will be the differences?

grouping in phases is an educational organization that seeks pay special attention to certain content and verify that students learn them correctly.

Another of the characteristics of the new curricular model is the freedom of teachers to develop content strategies, pedagogical structures and progressions to extend learning.

This issue has been discussed among different environments, including the National Union of Parents promoted an injunction to stop the printing of new textbooks for the 2023-2024 school year.

The new SEP books were written with a focus on the 4 training fields and the 7 articulating axes.

If it was not clear to you, here are the most important points to understand what the SEP intends to accomplish with the implementation of the new curricular model:

• As of the 2023-2024 school year, a new Basic Education curricular model for primary and secondary education in Mexico comes into force.

• The new educational model seeks to improve the quality of teaching and dignify teachers, as well as improve educational infrastructure and allocate more resources for Basic Education.

• There is confusion about whether the school grades will disappear with the new study plan, but the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) clarifies that the school grades will be maintained and the grouping in phases has pedagogical purposes to deepen the contents and favor learning.

• The new curricular model will allow for curricular autonomy, giving teachers the creative freedom to develop additional content, pedagogical structures, and progressions to extend learning.

• The issuance of new free textbooks that will be structured according to the training fields and articulating axes of the new curricular model is mentioned.

• However, the printing of the new textbooks was temporarily stopped by an injunction promoted by the National Union of Parents, so it is not yet known if they will be implemented in the next school year.