As is customary, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and its agencies in each state began to publicize dates to deliver Free school supplies and cash vouchers for their purchase, as well as requirements and other details about the 2024 – 2025 school year.

At the time of publishing this news article, the social support scheme for basic education students in each of the federal entities has not been confirmed; however, we will focus on the data we have found.

It is important to emphasize that the Ministry of Public Education in the states will apply the method of charity that is most convenient, as we already told you, in some, packages of school supplies while in others, financial support.

Mexico City

As part of the Mi Beca para Empezar program, students from public schools in Mexico City will receive between 970 and 1,180 pesos.

They have until September 30, 2024 to register and receive the support that will be distributed in this way starting in October:

– 970 pesos: 1st and 2nd grade of preschool

– 1,100 pesos: 3rd grade of preschool and 1st to 5th grade of primary school

– 1,180 pesos: 6th grade of primary school and 1st and 2nd grade of secondary school and CAM secondary school

– 1,150 pesos: secondary school for adults and CAM for work

New Lion

The Juntas y Juntos a la Escuela program will provide 45,000 packages of school supplies to students at public preschool, primary and secondary schools in Monterrey.

Place and date of delivery:

– Tucan Park: July 17-23

– Aztlán Park: July 24-30

– Ground floor of the Municipal Palace: July 31 to August 6

– Canoas Park: August 7-13

Baja California Sur

With more than 220,000 vouchers for school supplies and uniforms, as well as an investment of 70 million pesos, minors will benefit with the following amounts:

– 200 pesos: preschool, primary and secondary school supplies

– 325 pesos: primary school uniforms

– 450 pesos: high school uniforms

Sinaloa

The state governed by Morena member Rubén Rocha Moya will provide free uniforms, sports shoes and school supplies to preschool, primary and secondary school students.

Requirements:

– Student’s CURP.

– End-of-course report card.

– Pre-registration folio.

– Copy of official identification of the responsible adult.

Dates and initials

Below you will find a breakdown of the delivery dates and the initials for parents or guardians to pick up the support, whether it be school supplies or uniforms.

– August 7-13: students whose first surname begins with A, B, C, D, E, F

– August 14 to 20: G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N

– August 21 to 27: P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z

– August 28 to October 31: all those who have not redeemed

Tamaulipas

In the southern state, packages of school supplies and uniforms will be delivered to students of telesecundaria and public schools in municipalities with high levels of marginalization and vulnerability

The following municipalities benefited: Old Morelos, New Morelos, Burgos, Bustamante, Camargo, Cruillas, Gomez Farias, Guerrero, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Jaumave, Llera, Mendez, Mier, Miguel Aleman, Miquihuana, Ocampo, Palmillas, San Carlos, San Fernando, San Nicolas and Tula.

– Date and method of delivery: Not specified

Guanajuato

This entity will provide backpacks and school supplies to students of public primary schools who meet the following requirements.

Requirements:

– Two copies of proof of identification of the mother, father or caregiver.

– Follow the steps indicated by the school director.

– Present yourself at school on the date indicated by the school principal.

– Provide copies of official identification.

– Sign the beneficiary lists.

– Receive the backpack and supplies kit according to the student’s grade.

Oaxaca

In this state of the Republic there is no more information than the list of school supplies that primary school students will receive.

– A professional 100-sheet large-square notebook.

– A small 100-page grid notebook.

– 3 professional lined notebooks of 100 sheets.

– 3 pencils.

– A two-tone pen

– A box of 12 long wooden colors.

– 2 pens.

– A sharpener.

– A geometry game.

– A backpack with a pencil holder.

According to local media, the full information on this matter is expected to be provided next week by the State Institute of Public Education of Oaxaca.

Gentleman

The government headed by Julio Menchaca Salazar reported that for the 2024-2025 school year they will deliver packages of school supplies for students of basic education, that is, from preschool to secondary school, in its different modalities, for which a resource of 179 million pesos has been allocated.

In addition, he explained that, for the first time, a pair of shoes will also be provided to just over 410 thousand students of education, for which 200 million pesos have been earmarked, according to data provided by the Secretariat of Public Education of Hidalgo (SEPH).

Likewise, official uniforms will be delivered to students from basic to high school in all public schools in the state, for which, SEPH conducted a census to determine which sizes are necessary and to deliver custom-made items.