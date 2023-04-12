Mexico.- There are still a few days left for the Easter holidays and the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) announced that there will be a mega bridge for the students of primary school and high school.

It was on April 3 of this 2023 when the minors went on vacation for Easter, a vacation period that It will end next Friday, April 14.so on Monday, April 17, basic education students must return to classrooms.

It is thus that the road chaos in the morning, at noon and in the afternoon will return to all Mexican cities, however, the good news is that at the end of this month of April there will be another mega bridge of, nothing more and nothing less, 4 days.

SEP confirms 4-day mega bridge after Easter

There is no doubt that Holy Week is one of the most anticipated vacation periods for Mexicans, since it is the days in which Mexican destinations have the greatest national tourist movement.

Being so that, after being on vacation for two consecutive weeks, many children find it difficult to return, again, to the routine of Monday to Friday. However, for them there is good news.

It turns out that the Ministry of Public Education made public knowledge that there will be a mega-bridge at the end of this month of April of the current year, after the expected Easter holidays and Easter week.

It will be so that primary and secondary students, that is, children between 6 and 15 years old, will be enjoying 4 days of leisure thanks to the mega-bridge that will take place at the end of April and beginning of May.

It will be due to the meeting of the School Technical Council and Labor Daythat minors will not attend schools.

Specifically, of the Friday April 28 to May 1 lThe students of basic education will be able to enjoy 4 days without going to the classrooms, this because, as years before, the last day Friday there will be a meeting of the School Technical Council, while Monday, May 1, Labor Day is celebrated , so they would be returning to the academic halls on Tuesday, May 2.