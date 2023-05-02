Mexico.- May is known as one of the months where there is the greatest suspension of classes in basic educationthat is why not a few students and parents wonder if the Next Friday, May 5, 2023, there will be classes or notaccording to the official calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

Preschool, primary and secondary students from Mexican public schools have just enjoyed a total of 4 days without school activities, after meeting on the last Friday of April and May 1.

Now, many wonder if next May 5, Day of the Battle of Pueblabasic education students in Mexico will or will not have to go to the academic institutions where they study.

We recommend you

SEP: Are there classes on Friday, May 5, or does PUENTE mark the 2023 school calendar?

First of all, because just last week and the beginning of this week, children and adolescents enjoyed a mega-bridge for the realization of the Board of the School Technical Council (CTE) and Labor Day, there are those who question whether there will be classes in preschool, primary and secondary schools next Friday.

At this point, it should not be forgotten that, according to what is marked in the 2022-2023 school year calendarThis month of May, basic education students will have some extra bridges, compared to other months.

Thus, according to what was indicated by the Ministry of Public Education, Next Friday, May 5, preschool, primary and secondary students will not attend schools, since the celebration of the Battle of Puebla is marked as a holiday by the agency.

In this way, when joining on Saturday and Sunday, the students of the public basic education schools, as well as the teaching and admiring staff, will be able to enjoy another long weekend.

All in all, children and adolescents will like to know that this next long weekend will not be the only long weekend they will have this month of May, since Teacher’s Day and the derivative of the CTE meeting are missing.

The bridges of May 2023

However, the following are, according to what is indicated in the official calendar of the SEP, all the bridges that this month of May has:

The first when meeting on Friday, April 28 and Monday, May 1, Labor Day

The second, for the celebration of the Battle of Puebla on Friday, May 5

Monday, May 15, Teacher’s Day is celebrated, so students will leave on Friday, May 12, and return to classrooms on Tuesday, May 16.

For its part, the last bridge of the month of April will be that of next May 26, as this is the last Friday of the month.