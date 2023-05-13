The The most sought-after jobs in Mexico are all those that have to do with the governmentwhether municipal, state or federal. That is why the job offer launched by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has attracted attention by offering a salary of more than 60 thousand pesos per month.

As we mentioned before, among the most sought-after jobs in the Mexican Republic are all those that are inserted within government agencies.

And it is that being a municipal, state or federal official grants different benefits, especially those high-level public servants, hence there are not a few job hunters in this sector.

Under this framework, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) published some job offers where salaries of up to 67 thousand pesos per month are offeredand soon we will give you more details.

SEP announces JOB VACANCIES with SALARIES of 67 thousand pesos only this month | Requirements

It was this month of May when the SEP 2023 call was announced, where several job vacancies with salaries of up to almost 70 thousand pesos per month stand out, as well as the law benefits.

First of all, although these are job vacancies ranging from 60,000 pesos to almost 70,000 pesos per month, we must keep in mind that all vacancies are in Mexico CityThat is, if you live in another entity in Mexico, you will have to move to the capital of the country.

Bearing the above in mind, the following are the job vacancies in the SEP 2023:

Academic coordination department

Requirements

Degree in one of the following careers: Social and Administrative Sciences, such as Administration, Education, Communication, Law, Political Science and Public Administration or Economics

6 years of experience in Political Science, Organization and Business Management

Leadership and negotiation skills

The salary for this job in the SEP is 67 thousand 37 pesos per month.

Academic direction

Requirements

Degree in one of the following degrees: Social and Administrative Sciences, Education, Administration, Computing and Informatics, Engineering and Technology, Administration, Architecture, Civil Engineering or Systems and Quality

Minimum experience of 8 years in Technological Sciences, Industrial Technology, Construction Technology, Political Science, Public Administration and Economic Sciences

The salary for this vacancy is 60 thousand 197 pesos per month.

Academic management and educational innovation

Requirements

Degree in one of the following careers: Social and Administrative Sciences, Administration, Sociology, Political Science and Public Administration, Economics, Engineering and Technology or Education and Humanities

7 years of experience in Political Science, Public Administration, Economic Sciences, Administration, Sectoral Economics, Consulting in Process Improvement, Management and Development of Human Resources, Industrial Organization and Government Policies, and Economics of Technological Change

The salary for this job in the SEP is 60 thousand 37 pesos.

Whoever is interested in any of the SEP vacancies should only enter the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), look for the “Government Vacancies” section and browse the offers until you find those of the SEP. However, in order to apply for the vacancy, the person You must register on the “Work at” page of the Ministry of Public Function (SFP).