The Secretary of Public Education (SEP) and the Secretariat of Job and Social Welfare (STyPS) signed an agreement of colaboration with the aim of providing employment opportunities to students and graduates of the Higher Secondary Education subsystems in Mexico, both nationally and internationally.

During the signing of the document, the Undersecretary of Higher Secondary Education, Nora Ruvalcaba Gámez, stressed that young people are the priority of the SEP and that, thanks to the public policies promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it seeks to provide them with attention and opportunities developmental.

Ruvalcaba affirmed that this agreement and the support of the STyPS will provide high school students with job security at the time of graduation, since they will be able to join a job or continue their studies at a higher level.

The undersecretary mentioned that all students in Higher Secondary Education have the Benito Juárez Well-being Scholarship, which has contributed to reducing dropout rates. Now, through the National Employment Service (SNE), they will be able to find a job and apply the knowledge they have acquired.

In the presence of directors, teachers and students from 100 Higher Secondary Education schools, Ruvalcaba encouraged the students to continue studying and pursue their goals, since full education and employment are fundamental aspects for their integral development.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Employment and Labor Productivity of the STyPS, Marath Baruch Bolaños López, highlighted that the signing of this agreement consolidates the existing collaboration with the Undersecretary of Higher Secondary Education, at a special moment for the country, characterized by a solid economic growth that generates job opportunities, especially for young people.

Bolaños López explained that this agreement establishes coordination with the SNE, which will provide information and workshops to young people on how to prepare their curriculum, look for vacancies and prepare for job interviews. They will also be informed about job fairs and international job opportunities in countries such as Canada, the United States and Germany.

Rodrigo Ramírez Quintana, head of the SNE Unit, pointed out that this agreement will allow labor accompaniment to graduates to facilitate their insertion in the labor market. In addition, he mentioned that there are around 100,000 vacancies available for all types of job profiles, providing employment opportunities for students.

With this initiative, the SNE will be permanently present in the classrooms to offer support in the development of job profiles and advise young people on how to find a job, even beyond the Mexican government job boards. Those students who decide to continue their studies will receive information on the skills most in demand in the productive sector and the careers with the greatest opportunities for job placement.

This initiative will benefit students from the Centers for Technological, Industrial and Services Studies (CETIS), Centers for Technological, Industrial and Services Baccalaureate (CBTIS), Centers for Agricultural Technological Education (CBTA), Centers for Technological Studies del Mar (Cetmar), Center for Technological Studies in Continental Waters (Cetac) and the Training Centers for Industrial Work (Cecati).