It was last week when millions of preschool, primary and secondary students finished the school year 2022-2023 of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), and yet, there is already bad news for the education sector.

And it is that, before concluding the 2022-2023 school year officially, the Ministry of Public Education published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) he Official school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

Thus, according to the official schedule, basic education classes in Mexico would be starting next Monday, August 28 of the current yearbut apparently the educational authorities changed their minds.

First of all, it will be necessary to remember that, originally, it would only be until June 26, 2023 when preschool, primary and secondary students would finish the 2022-2023 school year and, with it, the long-awaited summer vacation would begin.

However, it was this 2023 when the SEP made the decision to modify the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, so basic education students left the classroom on Wednesday, July 19.

But what about basic education teachers? It turns out that with the changes made by the educational authorities to the 2022-2023 school calendar, the most affected were the teachers, since the Mexican teachers still continued with activities, due to the Intensive Continuous Training Workshop.

As if that were not enough, preschool, primary and secondary teachers, in addition to leaving after the summer holidays, will also enter the new SEP 2023-2024 school year before the students.

According to the SEP calendar, while Basic education students will present themselves in the classrooms until Monday, August 28, teachers must be going from August 21 to August 26 to continue with the Intensive Continuous Training Workshop for teachers.

In summary, despite the fact that preschool, primary and secondary students will be able to enjoy their summer vacations widely, teachers will have fewer vacations this 2023.

