At the closing mass of the Catholic event in Lisbon, the pontiff asks young people “not to be afraid”
Pope Francis celebrated this Sunday morning (6.Aug.2023) the closing mass of WYD (World Youth Day) 2023, held in Lisbon, Portugal. The Catholic leader announced that the next meeting will be in Seoul, capital of South Korea, in 2027. speechasked young people to “do not be afraid” of pursuing their goals in the face of life’s adversities. The mass gathered 1.5 million pilgrims in the Tagus Park, according to estimates by the Portuguese authorities.
See images from WYD:
WYD 2023 (Gallery – 8 Photos)
WYD 2023
WYD 2023
WYD 2023
Duarte Nunes/WYD 2023
WYD 2023
Arlindo Homem/WYD 2023
WYD 2023
Ana Luisa Alvim/CML
WYD 2023
Carlos Silva and Manuel Rodrigues Levita/CML
WYD 2023
Ana Luisa Alvim/CML
WYD 2023
Ana Luisa Alvim/CML
WYD 2023
Carlos M. Silva and Manuel R. Levita/CML
Read more:
#Seoul #host #World #Youth #Day #pope
Leave a Reply