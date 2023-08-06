At the closing mass of the Catholic event in Lisbon, the pontiff asks young people “not to be afraid”

Pope Francis celebrated this Sunday morning (6.Aug.2023) the closing mass of WYD (World Youth Day) 2023, held in Lisbon, Portugal. The Catholic leader announced that the next meeting will be in Seoul, capital of South Korea, in 2027. speechasked young people to “do not be afraid” of pursuing their goals in the face of life’s adversities. The mass gathered 1.5 million pilgrims in the Tagus Park, according to estimates by the Portuguese authorities.

See images from WYD:





WYD 2023













WYD 2023

Korea to host next World Youth Day in 2027

WYD 2023 WYD 2023

Pope waves from the Pope Mobile

Duarte Nunes/WYD 2023 WYD 2023

1.5 million pilgrims fill Parque Tejo, in Lisbon

Arlindo Homem/WYD 2023 See also South America is at risk of a climate crisis WYD 2023

Catholics from over a hundred countries meet in Portugal

Ana Luisa Alvim/CML WYD 2023

Woman cries during WYD in Lisbon

Carlos Silva and Manuel Rodrigues Levita/CML WYD 2023

Faithful gather in the center of the Portuguese capital

Ana Luisa Alvim/CML WYD 2023

Praça do Comércio, in Lisbon, hosts WYD event

Ana Luisa Alvim/CML WYD 2023

Edward 7th Park is taken over by pilgrims

Carlos M. Silva and Manuel R. Levita/CML

