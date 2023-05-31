South Korea’s military said it was “working to recover debris” believed to be part of a missile that North Korea launched Wednesday morning to put a spy satellite into orbit, but which soon crashed into the sea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said, “At approximately 08:05 this morning, our army detected an object believed to be part of the alleged North Korean space missile in the waters 200 km west of Iochong Island, and is working to recover it.”