The Seoul and Washington Air Forces conducted exercises with a US B-1 strategic bomber on March 3. and South Korean combat planes at a time marked by the enormous tension on the peninsula and the celebration of some great maneuvers by the allies that start in 10 days.

The exercises were carried out over the Yellow Sea (called the West Sea in both Koreas) and the central region of South Korea and involved, in addition to the B-1, F-15 and F-15 fighters from the Asian country, he explained. the South Korean Ministry of National Defense in a statement.

The announcement comes just hours after the allies revealed that they will be holding their big Freedom shield spring maneuvers, some war games to which Pyongyang has promised to give an “unprecedented” response, from March 13 to 23.

The exercises will take place from March 13 to 23 and are part of an annual joint training meeting with troops from South Korea and the United States. See also The crime of a catechism teacher against her daughter's best friend

Today’s drill “demonstrates the US willingness and ability to implement its commitment to maintain a strong extended deterrence and cLaughable Against North Korea’s Nuclear and Missile Threats“adds the text.

The so-called extended or extended deterrence is a commitment made last May by Washington with Seoul that consists of sending US strategic assets, such as the B-1, to the Korean peninsula based on the actions of the northern regime.

(It may interest you: North Korea prohibits women from using the name of Kim Jong-Un’s daughter.)

In February, Pyongyang even warned that if the US continues to exercise this extended deterrence and sticks with its plan to hold major military exercises with South Korea this month the regime could consider these actions as a “declaration of war”.

The maneuvers seek to increase the confidence of the Korean people

Despite the regime’s threats, Washington is trying to underscore its commitment to this at a time when, faced with the growing volume and complexity of the North Korean tactical arsenal, South Korean society is increasingly mistrustful of the US’s ability to US to defend its ally, with polls showing growing support for creating its own nuclear arsenal.

In that sense, Seoul and Washington insisted in the statement released today that the exercises with the B1 “seek to increase the confidence of the Korean people for the extended American deterrence.”

The peninsula is experiencing a historic level of tension after 2022 in which Pyongyang, which has rejected offers to return to dialogue, carried out a record number of weapons tests and in which the allies once again carried out large maneuvers and exercised that expanded deterrence .

Given the apparent lack of will to promote détente on both sides, experts have pointed out the growing danger of a miscalculation that could have fatal consequences.

EFE

