Representatives of the South Korean executive expressed its deep concern about the possibility that the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, will seal an agreement on the exchange of weapons and military cooperation with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia.

“We are seeing that the relationships between Russia and North Korea They are becoming narrower. The reports about possible military cooperation between the two countries are worrying,” South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said today in statements collected by the Yonhap agency during a forum held in Krynica (Poland).

Han added that the development of missiles North Korea poses a threat not only to East Asia but also for Europe, since its projectiles have the capacity to reach that entire continent.

“We need to know better the detailed results of the Kim-Putin summit, but we are deeply concerned about military cooperation and arms transactions between the two nations,” Kim Yung-ho, South Korean Minister of Unification, said at a press conference. , the portfolio in charge of relations with the North.

“We once again call on North Korea and Russia to abandon illegal and reckless acts, which only deepen their own isolation, and to respect international norms, including UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.

Last week, in view of the summit between Kim and Putin, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol already urged Russia to behave in a “responsible” manner, especially for its permanent member status of the UN Security Councilwhich has agreed on the nine packages of sanctions that weigh on Pyongyang for its launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and nuclear tests.

Kim and Putin held a summit yesterday at the Vostochny cosmodrome, in the Siberian Amur region, and, although the details have not been made public, after the meeting the Russian president assured that there is room for military and space cooperation.

According to media outlets such as The New York Times last week, citing US intelligence sources, Kim would be willing to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine with “millions” of anti-tank missiles and artillery ammunition, while Pyongyang would receive, in addition to food aid, satellite technology or nuclear-powered submarines.

Kim remains in Russia today, where he plans to visit an aircraft factory in the Russian city of Komsomolsk on Amur where several Russian fighter jets are manufactured, and military facilities in Vladivostok.

EFE

