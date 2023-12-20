The armies of South Korea, Japan and the United States carried out, this Wednesday (20), joint aerial maneuvers that included the presence of an American B-1 strategic bomber to respond to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by of North Korea.

The exercise was carried out over the waters “of the area where the air defense identification zones (ADIZ) overlap between the Republic of Korea (official name of the South) and Japan” east of the South Korean island, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

It is the 13th time this year that a US strategic bomber has visited South Korea, in what is a new example of so-called “extended deterrence” and the military escalation taking place on the Korean peninsula.

Extended or expanded deterrence is the agreement between the US and South Korea by which Washington protects its ally and which includes the periodic and rotational deployment of American strategic resources, in addition to the recently created Nuclear Consultation Group (NGC), which establishes the framework dialogue to also contemplate a nuclear response to a North Korean attack.

This is the second joint air exercise carried out by Seoul, Tokyo and Washington – the first was in October – and, in addition to the bomber, South Korean F-15, American F-16 and F-2 combat fighters (which are the Japanese version of the F-16) Japanese.

The maneuvers represent an implementation of agreements reached by the three countries at Camp David last summer and “strengthen the capabilities of the three countries to respond to nuclear and missile threats from North Korea,” the JCS statement said.

On Monday (18), North Korea tested a solid-fuel ICBM, marking its fifth long-range missile launch this year, a record.

After the failure of denuclearization negotiations with the US in 2019, North Korea approved a weapons modernization plan – which includes the deployment of military satellites and involved carrying out numerous missile tests – in addition to rejecting the resumption of dialogue and seek greater rapprochement with China and Russia.

In turn, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have strengthened their military cooperation and increased their joint maneuvers, while the deployment of US strategic assets on the peninsula – last Sunday the nuclear submarine USS Missouri also arrived in South Korea – has become a frequent occurrence. . (With EFE Agency)