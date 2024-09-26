The South Korean government plans to invest 109.5 billion won (around R$448 million) by 2025 to pay for the closure of almost 6,000 establishments involved in breeding and selling dogs for human consumption and their transition to other businesses in light of the ban on the sale of this type of meat by 2027.

The plan presented this Thursday (26) by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs stipulates this value for the 5,989 companies linked to the breeding and sale of dog meat that are registered in the country, including farms, restaurants, retailers and slaughterhouses, and which must close or change their activity by February 2027, according to the law approved in January.

Of that amount, which still needs to be approved in December by the National Assembly (Parliament) and which will come 50% from local authorities and 50% from the central government, at least 56.2 billion won (R$229 million) would correspond to relief funds and 30.5 billion won (R$125 million) would be used to amortize the residual value of many breeding farm facilities.

The idea is that farm owners will receive a maximum of 600,000 won (about $650) and a minimum of 225,000 won ($220) per dog at the time of closing.

At the same time, the plan states that “dogs that will inevitably be abandoned due to the closures” will be “protected with adoption support measures” in accordance with the current Animal Protection Act.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, which estimates that the more than 1,100 registered farms in South Korea have a population of about 466,000 dogs, will also provide consulting services to help many of these facilities or restaurants transition into other businesses.

Traditional dog meat consumption in South Korea has declined dramatically in recent decades due to the increase in the number of households with pets.

Surveys conducted in recent years show that most South Koreans have never tried dog meat and have no intention of doing so. Furthermore, most of the major dog meat markets have already closed, and the government and various associations have succeeded in closing many dog ​​farms and slaughterhouses and helping their owners turn their businesses around over the past decade.

