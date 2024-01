In addition to the sanctions, South Korea carries out joint military exercises with Japan and the USA in the waters south of the Korean peninsula | Photo: EFE/ Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Korea

South Korea imposed sanctions this Wednesday (17) against 11 ships and five individuals and legal entities involved in the illegal transport of oil and other goods by ship to North Korea.

The tougher stance against the North's maritime activities is part of Seoul's efforts to discourage sending resources to the neighboring country and obtaining financing to prevent the development of its nuclear and missile program, the South's Foreign Ministry said. -Korean.

The move marks the first round of sanctions on ships by South Korea in about eight years, following suspicions that these vessels were involved in transporting refined oil, coal and other products to Pyongyang.

Today's new round of sanctions also includes two North Korean citizens: Pak Kyong-ran, an employee of one of the sanctioned companies, suspected of buying ships used to transport oil to the North; and Min Myong-hak, who also allegedly organized these ship-to-ship transfers.

The sanctioned entities include Risang itself, Mangang and Yua, which will now need authorization from the South Korean government to enter South Korean ports and will not be able to carry out financial transactions without permission.

Seoul's decision was made a day after North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un called for a revision of the Constitution to define South Korea as “hostile country number one.” (With EFE Agency)