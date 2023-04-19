Seoul is ready to send weapons to Kiev. Moscow threatens: “Russian weapons in North Korea”

There South Korea could extend the scope of the help For the Ukraine beyond the current humanitarian and economic assistance and opening up for the first time to the possibility of send weapons. This is what emerges from an interview, visible on the website of Reutersof the president South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of his state visit to the US next week. “If there is a situation that the international community cannot tolerate, such as a large-scale attack against civilians, a massacre or a serious violation of the laws of war, it may be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support,” Yoon said.

Ukraine: Medvedev threatens Seoul, “Russian weapons in North Korea”.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, issued a threat to South Korea, commenting on the news that Suel may change his position on sending weapons to Ukraine. “There are new people willing to help our enemies. South Korean President Yun Sok-yeol has said that, in principle, the state is ready to supply the Kiev regime with weapons,” the former Russian president wrote on Telegram. “Until recently, the South Koreans ardently assured that the possibility of supplying lethal weapons to Kiev was completely excluded.”continued Medvedev, “I wonder what the inhabitants of this country will say when they see the latest Russian weapons on the territory of their neighbor and our partner, North Korea”.

