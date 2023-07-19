The South Korean military announced today, Wednesday, that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the two launches from Pyongyang’s Sunin district, where the missiles flew 550 km before crashing into the sea, according to Yonhap news agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned the two launches, describing them as “two major provocations that harm peace not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community,” and considered them as a “clear violation” of UN Security Council resolutions.

The launches come shortly after a US nuclear submarine arrived in the region. It was reported that Washington and Seoul have started a new security dialogue.