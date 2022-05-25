Seoul reported on Tuesday that North Korea launched, in less than an hour, three ballistic missiles off its east coast and that they possibly fell outside the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Japan, this just hours after the president of United States Joe Biden left the country after his visit to Asia.

For his part, the Japanese Defense Minister warned of two launches, but assured that they may have carried out more. He also reported that one of the missiles that flew at a distance of about 750 km and an altitude of 50 km seemed to be able to change its flight path, while “the other missile flew at about 300 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 550 km.” the minister pointed out.

North Korea has carried out various missile launches so far in 2022, from hypersonic weapons to tests of its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

US government officials have also warned that Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, appears to be preparing to test nuclear weapons again, as it did last time in 2017.

In a statement, the US Army’s Indo-Pacific Command said it was aware of the “multiple” launches, but assured that they did not represent “an immediate threat.”

These actions by North Korea come just hours after the end of President Joe Biden’s first visit to Asia and three days after the leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed to expand their joint military exercises, which they had been diminished in recent years by the Covid-19 pandemic.

US President Joe Biden returns to the White House aboard Marine One, after visiting South Korea and Japan, in Washington, the United States, on May 24, 2022. REUTERS – KEVIN LAMARQUE

In the framework of that meeting, the United States also promised to deploy “strategic assets”, which would include long-range bombers, missile submarines and aircraft carriers, as a measure to deter North Korea, but without abandoning the diplomatic path.

“As for whether I would meet with the leader of North Korea, it would depend on whether he is sincere and serious,” the US president told reporters.

Biden added that the alliance between the United States and South Korea that dates back to the Korean War in 1950-1953 must be consolidated, to “keep the Indo-Pacific free and open,” according to the president’s words.

with AP