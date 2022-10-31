In the capital of South Korea, tributes are multiplying for the victims of the stampedes that occurred during the Halloween celebrations, which left 154 people dead and 33 seriously injured, according to data from the Disaster and Emergency Countermeasures Command. There are another 116 people in milder conditions. The Police admitted to having failed in the security management.

The Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul is increasingly filled with flowers, altars and symbolic objects to mourn those who died in the Halloween stampedes, which occurred last weekend.

Psychology professionals have been deployed to the place to attend to the people affected by the event and dozens of businesses have not opened their establishments out of respect for the relatives who mourn their loved ones.

In the Yongsan district, near City Hall, an altar was erected in honor of the victims, while some monks chanted Buddhist prayers at the subway entrance closest to the alley of the fateful event.

More than half of the victims were women between the ages of 20 and 30, and 26 of the people who lost their lives were foreign nationals. Officials from Mexico, Russia, the United States, France and the United Kingdom have contacted the South Korean authorities to find out about the status of their fellow citizens.

The stampede occurred in a downhill alleyway between a row of shops and the iconic Hilton Hotel. The path was obstructed by a large crowd of partygoers before some of them fell and collapsed “like dominoes”, according to witnesses.

Mourners gather to pay their respects to the victims of a deadly accident after Saturday night’s Halloween festivities, on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, October 31, 2022. © AP/Lee Jin-man

The questionable management of the authorities

Security officials in the country are beginning to answer difficult questions, because despite the fact that Halloween celebrations in each country are not controlled by an entity or managed in one place, citizens question the organization of the uniformed men for the night of the Saturday October 29 in Seoul.

The government has insisted that it was impossible to predict that a crowd would get out of control on a narrow street in a neighborhood where night activity is high, but experts say they knew there would be a large concentration of people after the relaxation of Covid-19 measures.

“Our country generally does a good job of following the manual and maintaining crowd control at events where there is a specific organizer, but officials are often unsure what to do or even care about events that are not created by a specific organizer. specific organizer, although it is those events that usually require closer monitoring,” said Hong Ki-hyeon, a senior official with the national police agency.

Only 137 police officers were deployed to Itaewon, who had strict rules of “monitoring crime, with a particular focus on the use of narcotics,” said Kong Ha-song, a disaster prevention professor at Woosuk University. “Nobody, then, was looking out for pedestrian safety,” he added.

Experts also point out that the authorities had to have pedestrianized some streets, suggesting that the agglomeration could have been avoided if they had imposed one-way pedestrian lanes, blocked the entrance to some narrow roads and temporarily closed the Itaewon subway station to avoid an excessive number of people moving in the same direction.

A man bows amid the scene of a deadly accident after Saturday night’s Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A mob killed more than 150 people during the festivities. Halloween in Seoul over the weekend in the country’s worst disasters in years. © AP/Lee Jin-man

And while many bystanders gave CPR to those who could try to revive them, the blockade of major thoroughfares also prevented paramedics from reaching them in time. Many died of suffocation.

The deaths should be viewed as a “man-made disaster,” said Lee Changmoo, a professor of urban planning at Hanyang University in Seoul.

Yoon Suk-yeol’s government has deployed a team of 475 troops. In addition, 44 witnesses have been interviewed, fragments of videos uploaded to social networks are being analyzed and the material from at least 42 security cameras is being reviewed.

The accusations that there were people who began to push others harshly giving rise to the avalanche have not yet been verified, according to the head of the investigation team, Nam Gu-jun.







In the previous two years, the authorities’ preparations for the Halloween celebrations focused on preventing the spread of Covid-19. Officials carefully checked that establishments such as bars, restaurants and nightclubs complied with social distancing rules, but the current situation adds to the list of crushes that South Korea has, although none as deadly as this one.

In 2005, 11 people were killed and dozens were injured at a crowded pop concert in the southern city of Sangju, and in 1960, 31 people died after being crushed on the steps of a train station as large crowds rushed by. to board one of the routes during the Lunar New Year festivities.

However, this was the worst disaster in the country in almost a decade after the sinking of the Sewol ferry, in which more than 304 people, most of them high school students, lost their lives.

With AP, EFE and local media