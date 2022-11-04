the south korean army mobilized this Friday dozens of combat aircraft after identifying a large deployment of North Korean aircraftwhich in the last two days has launched some 30 missiles in response to major air maneuvers by Seoul and Washington.

“Our military took action after identifying some 180 flight contrails from North Korean military aircraft between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. (2:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday, November 4,” the South Korean defense ministry said in a statement.

“The Air Force of the Republic of Korea (official name of the South) quickly mobilized its superior resourcesincluding 80 F-35A units,” the text explained, adding that some 240 aircraft participating in the exercises combined with the US “Vigilant storm” maintain a “vigilant posture” while carrying out the aforementioned maneuvers.

The detection of the North Korean aircraft comes after Pyongyang launched around 30 projectiles between Wednesday and Thursday.

One of them, a long-range ballistic missile (ICBM), apparently failed in mid-flight as it was about to fly over Japan, while another short-range missile landed very close to South Korean territorial waters, something that had never happened before.

Analysts suggest that the missile launch systems are mobilized, due to the way Pyongyang made its presentation.

(Read on: Maximum Tension: The Two Koreas Fire at Each Other for the First Time Since 1953.)

In retaliation for these launches, the allies have announced that the exercises, which involve some 240 aircraft and were to end this Friday, will last until Saturday.

‘Vigilant storm’ is the largest combined South Korea-US air exercise since 2017 and includes the mobilization of F-15, F-16, EA-18G fighters (the version of the F-18 fighter-bomber adapted for electronic warfare scenarios), F-35A and F-35B, which unlike the F-35A can carry out short takeoffs and vertical takeoffs and landings.

It is the first time that the Pentagon has flown F-35B units to South Korean territory.a factor that may have especially infuriated Pyongyang, which on Tuesday already threatened to respond forcefully to these war games.

Tension on the peninsula is reaching unprecedented heights in the face of repeated North Korean weapons tests, allied maneuvers and the possibility that, as satellites indicate, Kim Jong-un’s regime is ready for its first test nuclear since 2017.

