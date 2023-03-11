South Korea’s capital is adding another feature to its skyline in 2027 – the “Seoul Ring”, a 180-meter spokeless Ferris wheel. The Government of Seoul announced that the attraction would be located in Haneul Park, in the northeast of the city.

Ferris wheels without spokes are a relatively new development. Ferris wheels usually have cables running through the middle, but in recent years technology has evolved to allow cars to turn without them.

In addition to being close to the World Cup stadium, the wheel will be located near the Han River, in a location known for its beautiful views of the city.

In a press release announcing the wheel project, the Seoul government stated that the wheel’s location in Haneul Park (Korean for “sky”) was chosen for several reasons, most notably its proximity to the country’s northern border.

“As the park is geographically close to North Korea, the SMG will focus its desire and desires for a unified Korea and national unity on the Ring.”

The Seoul Ring is one of several initiatives taking place in the Sangam-dong neighborhood, a former landfill that is now being used for green projects. According to the government, the Ferris wheel will use green technology such as solar energy.

Once completed, the Seoul ring will have 36 cars, each with a maximum capacity of 25 people. If it reaches its full capacity, the Ferris wheel will be able to accommodate up to 11,792 people a day.

The Ferris wheel is named after its creator, George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., an engineer who designed the attraction for Chicago’s World’s Columbian Exposition – a precursor to the World’s Fair – in 1893.

Currently, the largest spokeless ferris wheel in the world is in Shandong, China. It measures 145 meters (475 feet) tall.

Meanwhile, Ain Dubai – opened in the UAE last fall – holds the record for the world’s tallest Ferris wheel.