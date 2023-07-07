Seoul said Friday that Japan’s plan to drain water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean would have “negligible” impact on South Korea, in a bid to calm a growing population’s anxiety.

The International Atomic Energy Agency approved the Japanese government’s plan to dispose of about 1.33 million tons of polluted water stored at the plant site, which will reach its maximum level soon, by dumping it into the ocean after treatment and reducing its density.

The station was severely damaged after a violent earthquake followed by a tsunami, which caused a nuclear accident on March 11, 2011.

But the plan was met with opposition and protests in South Korea, where a poll conducted by the “Gallup Korea” recently revealed that about eighty percent of the participants are concerned about the plan.

The measure, approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency, sparked panic over fears that water from Fukushima could pollute the ocean, as well as salt extracted from seawater.

South Korean Policy Coordinating Minister Pang Moon-kyu said at a press conference Friday that Seoul had conducted its own study of the Tokyo plan and concluded that Japan would respect major international standards.

He explained that the study, which focused on the impact of water discharge on South Korean waters, revealed that this would have “negligible consequences.”

Pang said it would take 10 years for the treated water discharged from Fukushima to the Pacific Ocean to reach the Korean peninsula.

He added that “the radiation level is expected to be about 1/100,000 of the average level in normal times” when the treated water reaches Korean waters.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is supposed to arrive in Seoul on Friday, but the agency’s study did not reduce the strong opposition in South Korea to the Japanese plan, so that some opposition deputies began a hunger strike in protest.

“Japan wants to dump waste water into the sea because that is the easiest and cheapest way to do so,” Woo Won-shik, a parliamentarian on hunger strike, told AFP from Seoul on June 26.