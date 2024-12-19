The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) said this Thursday that it estimates that About 100 North Korean soldiers sent to the Ukrainian front have died already in combat and that some 1,000 have been injured.

The NIS provided this information in a session of the Intelligence Committee of the National Assembly (Parliament), as explained in a press conference by the deputy of the ruling People’s Power Party (PPP), Lee Seong-kwon.

More information soon…